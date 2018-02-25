PESHAWAR - Tribal areas residents held a protest demonstration against the killing of a student from the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas in Karachi and demanded of the Supreme Court chief justice to take suo motu notice of his murder.

The protestors also demanded immediate arrest of the persons allegedly involved in the murder.

According to details, a student University of Karachi, identified as Ahmad Shah, a resident of Bajaur Agency, was shot dead by unidentified persons.

Representatives of Khyber Youth Forum (KYF), civil society, and a large number of students participated in the protest.

The protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Sindh government and police officials who failed to arrest the killers.

KYF President Dr Syed Alam Mehsud, Amir Afridi, Muhammad Sher, Muhammad Shoaib and others participated in the protest demonstration.

They urged the PPP-led provincial government in Sindh to instantly detain the alleged murderers and award them unprecedented punishment.

The speakers also came hard on the federal and provincial governments for its negligence to book the killer of Naqeebullah Mehsud and Ahmad Shah.

They blamed that Pakhtuns are being targeted in parts of Karachi but in response, no concrete action was taken against alleged persons.

Though a number of Pakhtuns have been killed in Karachi without any reasons and that the profiling of them should promptly be halted, they added.

They strongly demanded of the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to take notice of the killing and provide justice to the victim family along with giving exemplary punishment to the alleged killers.

