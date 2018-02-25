islamabad - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation decided to provide concessions in fares to Islamabad High Court Bar Association members on their stay in the corporation’s motels.

The PTDC Managing Director Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor Khan during a meeting with President IHCBA Arif Chaudhry on Saturday invited the lawyers to secure some time for tourism in order to get acquainted with the beautiful surroundings and sites across the country.

While giving briefing about tourists destinations in the country, the MD PTDC said that the people should consider corporation as their own organisation and must benefit from the facilities provided by it.

The MD appreciated lawyers for rendering sacrifices for supremacy of law and justice in the country.

The government is paying attention towards promoting tourism in the country, he said while referring to the UNWTO conference organised recently by the PTDC, which, he said, had projected soft image of the country across the world.

Similarly, the PTDC has also succeeded in getting on-arrival tourists visa facility to facilitate travellers coming from other countries of the world, he said, adding that in addition, the services of city tour bus services for Islamabad had also been launched and was operating successfully.

The PTDC would shortly introduce chartered flights and helicopters for visits to the tourist destinations, he said.

The establishment of tourist police on the pattern of New Zealand is also under consideration of the corporation, he added.

Ghafoor Khan said that the PTDC would soon ink agreements with Iran, Uzbekistan, Mauritius and Belarus to work jointly for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

On the occasion, President IHCBA Arif Chaudhry said that Pakistan was a very beautiful country and praised the efforts of the MD PTDC for taking practical and effective measures for promotion of tourism in the country