MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has disclosed that a meeting of the revived Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will take place in Islamabad on March 8 and all important decisions regarding election strategy and re-organisation will be made in the meeting.

Talking to the journalists here on Saturday, he said that the MMA would fully participate in the upcoming elections and its candidates would triumph from across the country. He said that the 2018 elections must be held in light of constitution. “No one should be allowed to derail democracy and postpone the elections,” he asserted. He urged upon the judiciary to ensure implementation of election code of conduct and accountability of the corrupt element.

Referring to PML-N president Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Baloch said that the July 28 verdict of the court was quite clear and Nawaz Sharif was disqualified due to his involvement in corrupt practices. “As per political, democratic and moral norms, Nawaz Sharif should not have occupied party president office. However, he got enacted a defected law from national assembly and senate for the sake of his personal interest,” he maintained.

Mr Baloch was of the opinion that the ruling party degraded the parliament and caused curbs on its powers. He stressed upon all political parties to shun family politics and accept constitutional verdicts of the judiciary instead of promoting personal and party interests. He further asked the politicians to understand the requirements of democratic system instead of doing politics for the sake of mere personal gains.

He said that the poor policies of the government plunged the country into deep troubles. “Today we’re faced with both internal and serious external challenges. The country needs an honest and capable leadership, rule of law in the country and intelligent tackling of foreign affairs. But unfortunately, we lack a leadership capable of discharging these national obligations,” he regretted. He said that the JI and MMA would provide an alternate capable and honest leadership to the nation.

PARAMEDICS CALL FOR

STRIKE ON TUESDAY

The South Punjab Grand Health Alliance (GHA) declared on Saturday it would observe complete strike on Tuesday against the proposed privatisation of public sector hospitals.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the alliance to chalk out line of action against privatisation of health sector, the office-bearers of the alliance Maqbool Gujjar, Jamil Ahmad, Rana Tufail and others said that all health offices would be locked up and strike would be observed at all wards of hospitals except emergency. They warned that the strike is a warning to the government to refrain from taking anti-people and anti-workers steps and if the rulers continued to pursue such policies, the health workers would go on strike for an indefinite period. They said that the privatisation would deprive poor citizens of healthcare facilities. They stressed upon all workers of health sector including doctors, paramedics and clerical staff to join hands with the alliance and make the strike a big success.