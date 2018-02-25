LAHORE - A two-day scientific symposium will start at Lahore General Hospital on Monday (tomorrow).

Consultants will deliver lectures and read research papers during the symposium organized by the Post Graduate Medical Institute.

Principal PGMI Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said that a poster exhibition would also part of the event. He said that 30 workshops would also be conducted prior to the symposium. He expressed hope that the event would help improving knowledge of doctors.

Prof Agha Shibir, Chairman Organizing Committee, urged young doctors to focus on research and enhance clinical skills as it would help improving service delivery.

Summit concludes

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has said that 1,457 new posts of doctors and allied staff has been created for separate gastroenterology wards at hospitals for materializing the dream of making Pakistan hepatitis free country. Speaking at a workshop on the second day of Gastro Summit 2018 at a local hotel on Saturday, he said that more than 400,000 patients would get benefit from gastroenterology wards. Delegates form USA, UK, Canada and Turkey delivered lectures on liver, stomach and hepatitis diseases and shared their experiences.

Principal PGMI told that so far 281,678 patients have been registered and 196,936 screened for Hepatitis B & C. He said that 172,208 patients have received vaccination for Hepatitis B and 54,489 got free medication. He said that hepatitis free Pakistan would be a gift for the new generation.

Enforcing Infant Formula

Marketing Regularisation

The Punjab Food Authority Infant Formula Marketing Regulation 2017 has been implemented to address the issues relating to the infant formula. According to the regulations, companies cannot sale and promote infant formula in the premises of any hospital and maternity clinic and surrounding area. Medical stores will provide infant formula only on the prescription of doctors. Sellers will also fix label in a shop stating “infant formula is not a substitute of mother milk”. Companies will be bound to label “It is not a substitute of mother milk” on 15 precent area of product. PFA can launch FIR against violators/accused. The sale of infant formula will be banned at grocery and general stores after two months.

Director General PFA Noor-ul-Amin said that the objective of these regulations was to promote breastfeeding and to overcome the food safety issues.

