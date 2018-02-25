rawalpindi - Special persons were given achievement awards by Disabled Inclusive Association in an award-distribution ceremony held on Saturday with cooperation of Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The event was attended by philanthropists, social activists, public-sector organisations, civil-society representatives and office bearers and members of the Disabled Inclusive Association (DIA). Besides acknowledgment of outstanding performances of the special persons in different fields, they were awarded medals and certificates of excellence as well.

Wheel chairs, white cans, artificial limbs, sewing machines and other helpful items were distributed among the deserving special persons on the occasion.

President DIA Ayesha Rehman while addressing on the occasion expressed her gratitude to all those organisations and individuals who had extended helping hand to special persons by donating useful items to help them earn their livelihood in a respectable manner. She revealed that they had started this noble cause with encouragement and assistance of family friends and the DIA had been formed with the objective to address difficulties of disabled persons by providing them helpful environment of education, training and employment.

Ayesha said that there were a few organisations in the sector which could understand the sufferings of the special persons, adding that their grievances could only be resolved with need-based solutions. Various talented special persons also sang beautiful songs and presented skits to entertain audience. Deputy Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Nabeela Malik and social activist Tahira Mushtaq also attended the ceremony and distributed awards among the winners.