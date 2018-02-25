Stokes to return for first England-NZ ODI

WELLINGTON - Ben Stokes is set to return to international cricket on Sunday when England play their first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. The star all-rounder, who had been sidelined since his arrest following a nightclub incident, rejoined England squad in New Zealand last week after pleading not guilty in the Bristol magistrates court to a charge of affray. Although England have not yet named their side for the first ODI, and Stokes is short of match practice, captain Eoin Morgan suggested Saturday he would be in the line-up. "He looks in great nick, he's hit the ground running since he's been involved and he's been himself, which is great to see," Morgan said. "He might be better for the more games he does play and feel more comfortable coming back ... it is his first game in quite a long time."–AFP

SA pick uncapped players for Aussie Tests

JOHANNESBURG - The South African selectors on Saturday named two uncapped players, Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder, in a 15-man squad for the first two Tests against Australia. The first Test starts in Durban Thursday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Klaasen is rewarded for his form in the limited-overs matches against India following an injury to Quinton de Kock, while Mulder, who turned 20 last week, is a promising all-rounder. De Kock is back in the squad, however, and is probably favourite to get the gloves. SOUTH AFRICAN SQUAD: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.–AFP

Dimitrov becomes top seed in Dubai

BDUBAI - With the withdrawal of Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov will be thrust into the favourite's role when the Dubai Championships start Monday. The Bulgarian is ranked No 4 in the world and won the season-ending ATP Finals in November, but he lost to Federer in the Rotterdam final a week ago, at the end of a tournament in which the Swiss regained the No 1 ranking. The officials waited hopefully all week for Federer, but he finally decided to skip the event. He informed organisers that he would head to the US next week to begin preparation for title defences at the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. Federer did offer to make himself available for Dubai in 2019. "I believe whatever's good for him is good for us. You can't really push him more," said Salah Tahlak.–AFP

Young Krishan Nagar defeat Imperial Club

LAHORE - Young Krishan Nagar Gymkhana Lahore defeated Imperial Club in the pre-quarterfinals of Imtiaz Ali Taj Memorial Cricket Tournament. Young Krishan Nagar Gymkhana, batting first, posted 232 runs on the board in the allotted overs. Saif, Khawaja Abdullah and Fahad Usman batted well for Young Krishan and gathered 75, 55 and 35 runs respectively. Imperial Club were off to flying start and batted with authority but by the close of the match, they proved unlucky to score the match-winning run and drew the match at 232 runs. Moeed and Shani were the top scorers from Imperial Club as they slammed 70 and 50 runs respectively. In the super over, Imperial Club could make only four runs while Young Krishan Nagar Gymkhana replied strongly and achieved the required target easily by scoring 7 runs on two balls.–PR