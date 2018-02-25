KHANEWAL-Three armed dacoits gunned down a trader after depriving him of valuables here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122 and the City Police, three armed dacoits, riding a motorcycle, entered the shop of a local trader Sheikh Mansha, situated in block No-11, Qul Bazaar. They snatched Rs90,000, cellphone and other valuables from the trader. However, the bandits fired gunshot on Mansha when put up resistance. The trader got critical injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Khanewal by Rescue 1122, from where he was referred to Nishter Hospital Multan. The trader, however, breathed his last due to excessive bleeding at Nishtar Hospital.

Later, his funeral was offered at the old sabzi Mandi plot, which was attended a large number of peoples from all walks of life, including traders, politicians, representatives of civil society, government officers, and journalists.

On other hand, local trading community and civil society strongly condemned the incident and criticized performance of the district police. They also demanded Khanewal DPO Rizwan Gondal and RPO Multan Ch Muhammad Idress to take notice of the incident and immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killing.

In Khanewal city, on the call of trade chamber, traders observed complete shutdown against the killing to showing solidarity with the heirs of the deceased trader Sh Mansha. The Khanewal City Police have registered FIR of the incident and started investigation.

Train crushes 2 bike-borne brothers

BUREWALA- Two brothers were crushed to death by a train at an open railway crossing near Zaheer Nagar railway station here on Saturday.

According to rescuers and police, Akhtar Hussain,28, and Haji Abbas,20, both brothers, residents of Chak 327/EB, were going to attend a wedding ceremony on a motorcycle. As they reached open railway crossing near Zaheer Nagar railway station, Lahore-bound Fareed Express hit them. Resultantly, both of them died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Burewala. The police have started investigation into the incident.