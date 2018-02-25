DUBAI-Holders Peshawar Zalmi thrashed sorry Islamabad United by 34 runs in a highly crucial match played here at Dubai International Stadium Saturday.

Zalmi’s winning margin could have been even better if Hafeez had not dropped a dolly catch of Faheem Ashraf when he was batting at 2. Faheem took full advantage of this reprieve as he smashed every bowler and remained unbeaten for 54 off 30 deliveries, the only positivity for Islamabad who were without their regular captain Misbahul Haq for their season opener who was sidelined due to hamstring injury. Faheem smashed six boundaries and two massive sixes.

United needing 177 runs for victory got off to worse possible start as Umaid Asif ripped through their top order claiming four wickets in his fierce opening spell for Zalmi. He could have taken his fifth wicket too but Hafeez dropped a dolly catch of Faheem and finished with 4-23. Young leg spin sensation Ibtisam Sheikh was also in superb touch as he captured 3 for 20.

Earlier, Zalmi thanks to Tameem Iqbal and Kamran Akmal raced onto post 69 for the opening wicket partnership. Tamim got out after scoring 39 but Kamran played a superb knock of 53 off 32 deliveries hammering seven boundaries and three sixes. Dwayen Smith and Hafeez scored 30 runs each. Faheem claimed 2 for 37 while M Sami, Summit Patel and Raees took one wicket each.

While talking to the media, man of the match, Umaid said he was a bit disappointed as despite being best bowler in the National T20, he was not considered by any franchise. “If Hassan Ali was not unfortunately got injured, I could have been at home watching the PSL on TV.”

Though age is not on 34-year old right arm pacer’s side, Umaid said he still craved for representing Pakistan like and cricketer. “I am supremely fit and could play for a long period and will utilise all the time, which I had lost. I will keep on working hard and keep on knocking at selectors doors till I get my chance,” Umaid concluded.

Disappointing crowd

It was highly disappointing crowd at the venue and the PCB must wake up as despite local holiday on Saturday, only a handful people were sitting in the stadium, mostly supporting Zalmi team. Interestingly, every franchise media department has a lot of tickets and free passes, which are being wasted without handing over to the fans. Even the tickets were not available for the spectators, who arrived at the stadium in quite numbers. The PCB and franchises are responsible for deserted stadium, which is taking the sheen out of the event.

None of the PCB persons were in the media box and journalists were left to perform their official duties at their own. There was no one who could provide teams list, update scores, as PCB media department was busy in appeasing their bosses. It is high time, rather than making tall claims and spreading wrong information about spectators presence inside the stadium, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi should pay heed towards ensuring at least general stands should be opened free of cost for public.

It will not only send a very positive message to the Pakistani community, based in UAE but would also attract Indians, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan fans as well.