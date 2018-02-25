SARGODHA-Drug smugglers have started the use of women and minor children in their ugly business to deceive the police and it is a very concerning point.

It has been revealed when local police held two ladies along with two children between the ages of 6 to 8. Police seized more than 2 kilogrammes of narcotics from their possession. According to police, a team headed by Sub-inspector Mazhar Iqbal during snap checking at Motorway Bhera Interchange held the two ladies identified as Shaza and Gulnaz with two children.

The police recovered narcotics concealed in their hand bags. Police lodged FIR against the females under Anti-Narcotics Act and sent them to jail with their children. During the police action, both the minors were looking astonishingly towards their mothers. Police sources said that the use of females had been increased in drug trafficking from KPK to Punjab and mostly ladies belong to KPK and look like housemaids.