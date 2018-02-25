KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that political parties should focus on their economic agenda because the next general election is around the corner.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting of CEO Club at a local hotel here on Saturday. Ikram Saigal, Shabbar Zaidi, Dr Huma Baqai, Sultana Siddiqui, Javed Akai, Aijaz Nisar and prominent CEOs were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that “our collective focus should be on economy as the future progress and prosperity lie in strong economy”. All political parties must unite and make coordinated efforts to showcase Pakistan to the global community, he said.

Zubair said that opposition for the sake of opposition must be avoided and the next government and opposition must work together to nullify the negative perception about Pakistan. The recent example of world economic forum in Devos must be followed when and where possible, where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the stage and spoke about the real picture of Pakistan that is far better than reality, he said.

The governor said that there should be no politics when it comes to national cause and interests and “we must all present the case of Pakistan with one united voice to show the world that there is no difference amongst us when it comes to national integrity and solidarity”. He also said that economic decisions must be left for the experts and there should be no influence or pressure from the government in this regard. When economic experts independently make a decision, by considering and following all required procedures it would be beneficial for the economy, he observed.

He said the government had performed exceptionally well on the economic front considering all sorts of hurdles it faced during its tenure. “There has been a considerable improvement in the situation compared to 2013 – there is a considerable improvement in law and order, energy situation and investment opportunities.

He said that Karachi had completely transformed during present government’s tenure as compared to 2013. Back then no foreigner was willing to visit Karachi owning to the uncertainty which prevailed, he added.

The governor said that with the determination, support and pledge of government and untiring efforts of our law enforcement agencies, Karachi was now returning to its past glory. Social, cultural, economic, literary and sports activities are in full swing here and Karachiites are enjoying their daily routine without any fear, he observed.

While lauding the initiative of Pakistan pavilion at Devos, the governor said that such endeavours are essential to showcase Pakistan at world stage. “It is true that perception takes a while to be corrected but we must continue to work to propagate reality about Pakistan,” he opined.

He said, “CPEC is a game changer in real sense as it would not only transform our infrastructure but would also facilitate accelerated pace of development. Its energy projects are key to our economic progress and would contribute to making Pakistan an energy surplus country.”

The governor appreciated the efforts of Ikram Saigal, Aijaz Nisar and others and hoped that the same would continue in future also.