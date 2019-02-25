Share:

ATTOCK - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bokhari has said that his ministry is taking special steps for welfare of overseas Pakistanis and for creating job opportunities abroad for the youth.

During a short period so far, more than 20,000 Pakistanis have been sent abroad in different fields while almost 75,000 Pakistanis will be sent abroad for job in different fields. He said this while addressing a press conference at his residence here in Attock yesterday. He said that the PTI government is signing agreements with different countries for providing jobs to youth, regretting that majority of the labour are unskilled. “Special efforts are being made to impart different skills to the youth to build their capacity and cater to the needs of the labour market,” he claimed, adding that for the first time people are coming here for investment, which is a great breakthrough. The adviser informed that the PTI government has allowed on arrival visa policy for 150 countries while further countries will be added to the list. He said that corrupt would certainly face the music as the government has no place for the corrupt people.

Zulfi Bokhari said that MOUs worth billions have been signed with different companies and countries and said that overseas Pakistanis would be provided all type of security. “Now we are coming out of isolation and heading towards connectivity with other countries,” he claimed. Mr Bokhari said that a policy is being devised for creating job opportunities abroad while sick projects of the overseas ministry would be rejuvenated with a new zeal. Efforts are being made to promote tourism and Prime Minister himself is looking into it. Replying a question, he said that there are some shortcomings in the NAB law, which should be addressed to ensure effective accountability.

Earlier, Zulfiqar Bokhari presided a meeting which was attended by MPA Yawar Bokhari, DC Attock Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi, Focal Person Khawar Bokhari, DPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem, ADCG Abdul Majid, ADCR Shahid Imran and other officers of the district.

On the occasion, Zulfi Bokhari emphasised on the officers to serve the people in true spirit and ensure solution to their problems on priority.

Both the DC and DPO briefed the special assistant to Prime Minister about the ongoing projects, facilities being provided to people and security situation in the district.