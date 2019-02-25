Share:

LAHORE - SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain has said that Headquarters Wing is actively contributing with Lahore Police to maintain law and order in the provincial capital besides imparting training to police officials. As many as 3,268 under trial prisoners from Lahore and 48 prisoners from other districts were safely presented in various courts by Headquarters’ Judicial Wing during the previous week. Sharing the weekly performance of Headquarters Wing, he said that at least 1340 police were deployed in different areas of the city on daily basis to maintain law and order. He said that foolproof security was provided to the protests, rallies, and operations carried out against encroachments, protection of VIP/VVIPs and other sensitive places including churches, mosques, and related religious buildings.

He said that lady police constables of Headquarters Wing presented 78 female prisoners in the relevant courts where as more than 60 lady constables performed security duties at important places including State Bank, different courts, shrines and Civil Secretariat.