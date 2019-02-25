Share:

An international conference under the title of "Indian State brutalities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" will be held in Islamabad today.

It is being organized by international think-tank "Pakistan House".

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik will address the conference.

A number of national and international dignitaries including members of British Parliament, diplomats, defence and international affairs analysts and leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference will also address the event.