The police in Pakistan engages in a lot injustice against the public, as police brutality and torture against common people has become the norm. Recently in 2019, the police killed many people, especially the infamous Sahiwal attack. Also 2014-2018 as many as 3,345 people have killed in police encounters. Additionally, 10 passersby were killed and 53 were injured in these encounters. I humbly request the government of Pakistan to take a powerful action against the police.

SHOAIB AHMED,

Turbat, February 1.