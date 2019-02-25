Share:

GUJRANWALA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has started investigation against the officials of Municipal Corporation and PHA for corruption and funds embezzlements in their departments.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Fareed told the media that the ACE was informed about the MC officials’ involvement in leasing out the valuable commercial shops of the MC including Khakwani Market, Gondlanwala Market, Mandi Lahoran Market, Gurr Shakar Market, Clock Tower Market and the shops of General Bus Stand and Nishtar Park at very low rates which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. Some PHA officials were also reported to have been involved in funds embezzlement and corruption through illegal installation of hoardings of different housing societies. They were also accused of drawing the salaries of ghost employees.

The ACE has started investigation and asked the administration of both the departments to provide relevant record to Anti-Corruption Establishment.

TWO OF A DACOIT GANG NICKED

Civil Lines police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal arms from them.

According to the police, a police team under the supervision of SHO Farhat Nawaz conducted a raid and arrested accused Inzimama and Ramazan who belonged to a notorious ‘Gamma’ dacoit gang. The police team also recovered Rs180,000, three motorcycles and three pistols from them. The accused had been involved in various dacoity and theft incidents.