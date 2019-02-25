Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday expressed concern about the safety of Hurriyat leader Shabbir Shah amidst reports that he had been attacked and injured in Indian Tihar Jail.

According to Foreign Office spokesman, these reports coming in the backdrop of intensified crackdown on Kashmiris and stoning to death of a Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah in Indian jail. He urged India to ensure the safety and security of the Kashmiri leader.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed across Occupied Kashmir on Sunday against India’s arbitrary measures like mass arrests, killings and attempts to repeal Article 35-A that grants special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the strike had been given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and other business establishments are shut in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley while traffic is off the roads.

Indian authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to prevent protests against the mass detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz alongwith more than 200 JI activists during mass crackdown operations by Indian forces in length and breadth of the territory.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength across the Valley.

Restrictions have been particularly imposed in Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Maharaj Gunj and Safa Kadal areas of Srinagar. Heavy contingents of Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in almost all big and small cities of Held Kashmir.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the arbitrary arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik and the mass crackdown and illegal detention of more than 200 Jamaat-e-Islami activists and leaders including its Ameer, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz was part of the continued policy of suppression of resistance leadership.