DUBAI - A person suspected of attempting to hijack a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane has been detained and placed in custody, the Daily Star reported, citing Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque.

Earlier, the local police and the Rapid Action Battalion have arrived at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, responding to reports about a plane hijacking attempt, according to Gulf News. As the Daily Start informed, citing eyewitnesses from the plane, there was a shootout on the board of the aircraft.

Local media outlets have announced that one crew member was shot during the alleged attack. However, no official statements from the authorities have been made.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane has made an emergency landing in Chittagong while en route to Dubai from Dhaka. Local media reported that the landing had been caused by a hijacking attempt.