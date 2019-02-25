Share:

ISLAMABAD - The process of submitting applications in various branches of 14 designated banks to secure a berth in Government Hajj Scheme would start from Monday (today).

The aspirants having valid computerised National Identity Card, international machine readable passports valid up to February 10, 2020 have been asked to submit applications along with 10 photographs.

They should also deposit Hajj dues at their nearest branch of the designated banks including Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank Al-Falah, Bank Al-Habib, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Habibmetro Bank Limited, Askari Bank, and Dubai Islamic Bank by March 6.

The balloting to choose over 100,000 lucky aspirants for performing sacred religious obligation would be conducted on March 8.

Saudi Arabian government has recently enhanced Pakistani Haj quota to 200,000.

Ministry’s Policy Formulation Committee is scheduled to meet next week to decide about utilisation or allocation of 16,000 additional quota.

According to authentic sources, the Ministry has so for hired 112 buildings having capacity to accommodate 55,715 intending pilgrims. The hiring process continues.

According to policy, Rs 436,000 would be paid by the intending pilgrims of Northern region while Rs 426,000 would be received from the intending pilgrims going to perform Hajj from Southern Region.

An intending pilgrim would have to pay Rs 19,451 as optional Qurban charges.

Hajj dues for infants (born after 15-09-2017 (or September 15, 2017) under Government Hajj Scheme will be Rs 12,910 and Rs 11,910 for North and South, respectively.

The Haj dues of the applicants would be kept in Sharia Complaint remunerative accounts.

Direct flights will be operated from Quetta to Madina and Jeddah.

He said that fresh meal of Pakistani taste will be served to pilgrims during their stay at Mashair.

Saudi Arabian government has allowed e-visa facility to Pakistan through which Pakistani Hajj pilgrims from Karachi, Lahore will be able to get visa online.

Saudi Arabian authorities have included Pakistan into their road to Makkah project to complete immigration procedure at Karachi and Lahore airports.

The government was trying to get this facility extended to Peshawar and Islamabad as well.

This time direct flights would be operated from Quetta to Madinah and Jeddah. Fresh meal of Pakistani taste would be served to pilgrims during their stay at Mashair.

A temporary Haji Camp will be established at Gilgit for the facilitation of intending pilgrims from Gilgit-Baltistan and mobile biometric verification will be done in far-flung areas of the country.

Social media will be used to guide and train intending pilgrims.

A quota of 10,000 has been allocated for the applicants of over 80 years of age for Hajj 2019.

Another quota of 10,000 has been reserved for the applicants who remained unsuccessful in last consecutive three consecutive years.

Accompanying a Mehram has been made mandatory for each Haji women. However over 45 years women of Fiqia e Jafria would be exempted from the condition.

A 1.5 per cent quota has been reserved for hardship cases. While 500 seats would be allocated to low income, labourers whose institution has been registered with Workers Welfare Board.

