LAHORE - Barry’s bagged the Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup after thumping Newage/Diamond Paints by 10-5 in the final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Provincial Minister School Education Murad Ras graced the final as chief guest while Chapter 2 CMO M Usman, CCO Sami Kashmiri, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, executive committee members Omar Saeed Niazi, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, members and their families and a great number of polo lovers were also present on the occasion.

The final proved to be an action-packed encounter where both the sides played outstanding polo and amused the spectators with their exceptional mallet and horse work. Bautista Bayuger emerged as hero of the final by contributing fabulous five goals while his teammates Raja Sami Ullah hammered a hat-trick and Raja Mikael Sami and Nafees Barry struck one goal apiece. From Newage/ Diamond Paints, Salvador Ulloa slammed in a hat-trick while Hissam Ali Hyder banged in a brace.

In the first chukker, both the teams scored two goals each to draw the score at 2-2. First Salvador and Hissam scored one goal each for Newage/Diamond Paints and then Raja Mikael and Bautista hit one goal each to make it 2-2. Bautista then added two more goals in Barry’s total to porvide an upper hand to their team while Salvador converted one to finish the chukker with Barry’s having 4-3 lead. Bautista banged in two more goals in the third chukker and Raja Sami struck one to give Barry’s 7-3 edge. Hissam then fired in a goal to reduce the margin to 7-4.

In the fourth and last chukker, Raja Sami, Bautista and Nafees pumped in one goal each to provide Barry’s unassailable 10-4 lead. In the dying moments, Salvador though converted one goal yet it was too little too late situation for his side as Barry’s won the historical Punjab Polo Cup by 10-5. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Jhon Henry officiated the match as field umpires while Nicolas Corti and Martin Fewster were referees.

Master Paints Black beat RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee by 6-4 to win the subsidiary final. From Master Paints Black, Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick, Sufi M Haroon two and Matias Vial Parez and Raja Temur Nadeem hit one goal apiece. From RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee, Nicolas Corti banged in a brace while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Mumtaz Abbad Niazi scored one goal each.