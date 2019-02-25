Share:

LOS ANGELES - If Beale Street Could Talk was the big winner at Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards, winning three major prizes. It took home best feature - the top award at the ceremony - plus best director for Barry Jenkins and best supporting actress for Regina King. The Spirits honour low-budget films and are the final major awards season ceremony ahead of the Oscars on Sunday.

Beale Street is Jenkins’ first film since Moonlight, which won the best picture Oscar in 2017. Speaking to BBC News, the director said he was pleased about the steps forward the Academy has made, or tried to make, in recent years. The body behind the Oscars has diversified its membership, tried to introduce a popular film category and attempted to make the ceremony shorter and more entertaining.

“All this stuff with the popular film, I think all this stuff the Academy is undergoing is a period of extreme evolution, started by [former Academy president] Cheryl Boone Isaacs, there’s some growing pains with that,” Jenkins said. “But I think this progress that began 5-10 years ago, if you really dig into it, is ongoing, and I think 5-10 years from now we’ll look back and realise the Academy reshaped itself in some really amazing ways.”

Awards season reaches its climax on Sunday night, with the Oscars taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Beale Street may not be nominated for best picture there, but its wins at the Spirits give Regina King some extra momentum as the frontrunner to win best supporting actress. Jenkins said Moonlight winning the top prize at the Oscars two years ago was invaluable in helping his follow-up get made.

“So getting it funded was quite simple ultimately, but I think adapting such an interior text, that was the challenge.” Jenkins has spoken before about the difficulties of translating non-linear format of the book, where the reader benefits from hearing the interior voices of the characters, to the big screen.

Speaking about the writer of the novel, Jenkins said: “I love James Baldwin, and I’ve always wanted to adapt my favourite author.

“Black authors haven’t been adapted at the same rate as their white peers. Megan Ellison [founder of Annapurna Pictures] said she wanted to support this black literary adaptation, and I was all about it.”

Richard E Grant was among the British winners at the Independent Spirits, taking home best supporting actor - a win he said he was “utterly overwhelmed” by. Glenn Close, a winner at the ceremony herself, presented Richard E Grant with his award

It’s unlikely he will win in the same category at the Oscars, however, as there has been a clear favourite through the rest of awards season.

“It has been carved in stone for the last month that a wonderful brilliant actor called Mahershala Ali has got the award already,” he told BBC News of the Green Book star.