LAHORE (PR) A delegation of Professors from Hasselt University (HU) of Belgium led by its Vice Rector (Research) Prof Dr Jean-Michel Rigo visited Lahore Campus of COMSATS University Islamabad. . The team of Professors is currently on a study tour of the universities in Pakistan at the invitation by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan. The delegation called on the Campus Director Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas while senior faculty and heads of different academic departments were also present. The two sides exchanged views to identify commonalties and priority areas and cooperation in higher education and research at the two universities.

The two sides agreed to work jointly through exchanges of faculty, students, undertaking joint research programmes and placement of students to pursue PhDs at HU Belgium under split programmes.