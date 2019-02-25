Bolivia’s president called on the Lima Group to seek a solution for Venezuela on the basis of dialogue Monday.
Evo Morales on Twitter requested of the group "to seek a solution through dialogue as an option to save lives and prevent war from bringing destruction to our Latin America."
On Sunday, Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim President Juan
The summit consisting of 14 Latin American nations focused on finding a resolution to Venezuela's long-standing crisis will take place Monday.
Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan.
Tensions escalated when Juan
Turkey, Russia, Iran, Cuba, China, and Bolivia reiterate support Maduro, who vowed to cut all diplomatic and political ties with the U.S.