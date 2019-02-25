Share:

Bolivia’s president called on the Lima Group to seek a solution for Venezuela on the basis of dialogue Monday.

Evo Morales on Twitter requested of the group "to seek a solution through dialogue as an option to save lives and prevent war from bringing destruction to our Latin America."

On Sunday, Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido said he will meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at ALima Group meeting in Bogota, Colombia.

The summit consisting of 14 Latin American nations focused on finding a resolution to Venezuela's long-standing crisis will take place Monday.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Tensions escalated when Juan Guaido , who heads Venezuela’s National Assembly, declared himself acting president Jan. 23, a move which was supported by the U.S. and many European and Latin American countries.

Turkey, Russia, Iran, Cuba, China, and Bolivia reiterate support Maduro, who vowed to cut all diplomatic and political ties with the U.S.