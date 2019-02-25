Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Steel Mills Board is likely to propose the federal government to hand over the steel mill to a Chinese consortium on built operate transfer (BOT) basis for 30 years, it was learnt reliably here Sunday.

A Chinese consortium consisting of Chinese Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (MCC) and Donghua Iron and Steel Group is interested in taking over PSM on BOT basis, official source told The Nation here.

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Steel Mills has considered various options for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mill during past few months and find only one option viable which is the transfer of the mill on BOT/PPP mode basis.

The four options were the privatisation of the PSM, taking commercial loan for its revival, grant from federal government and making it operational through public private partnership, said the source.

The two days meeting of BOD of Pakistan Steel Mill was held in Karachi last week where issue regarding the operations of PSM and its revival plan were discussed. The source said that representatives of the Chinese consortium have given a presentation to the BOD on the prospective revival and investment plan of PSM.

Now the best option seems a public private partnership as the other options don’t seem feasible, said the source. For example, the source said that the revival of the PSM will require around Rs 90 billion.

According to the Chinese proposal, the BOT period will be for 30 years starting from 2020. PSM will be operated by the consortium till 2049 and will be handed back to Pakistani government in 2050, said the source. There will be no change in the nature of state ownership of the project and there will be capital input from Pakistani government. The franchise period under BOT mode is tentatively set at 30 years.

The Chinese consortium has told the meeting that the revival and expansion of PSM will be carried out in two phases. In first phase, which will be completed in 18 months, the steel mill will achieve 1.5 million tonnes per year capacity by resuming the production and adding some necessary process equipments etc. In the second phase, the capacity of the PSM will be further expanded to 3 million tonnes capacity per year and it will be completed in 24 months.

The consortium has proposed that DHS/MCC is to register a project company in Pakistan to be completed in June. Feasibility study report on revival and expansion project of PSM at their own expense from the end of April 2-19 until the project is put into operation

Consortium will sign the framework agreement on BOT revival and expansion project of PSM from September 2019 and project agreement on BOT revival and expansion project by December 2019.The first phase of project will be started by the end of 2019 while the second phase will be started from July 2021.

The source said that the Chinese consortium has informed that they will not fire the current employees of the PSM. The Chinese have a plan for the expansion of the PSM and will bring steel and allied industries to the PSM land. After the expansion, the number of PSM employees will increase from the current 10000 to 25000, said the source.

The source said that the BOD will write a letter to the federal government to get the Chinese consortium proposal approved.