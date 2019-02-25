Share:

LAHORE (PR)Depilex College of Cosmetology hosted the graduation ceremony under the patronage of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission the other day.

The event was attended by Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Director General NAVTTC, Ahmad Jamal, Assistant Director NAVTTC, Mohammad Azam, Director NAVTTC, & Hammad Nasir, Assistant Director, where 100 under-privileged women were awarded with their certificates as beauticians under the scholarship program in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission. The program aims to provide free of cost beautician courses to the low-income women of Pakistan, focused on self-grooming, make-up, hair styling, skin aesthetics, etc. Highly proficient instructors possessing great knowledge and expertise trained the batch with state of the art facility provided by Depilex at Depilex College of Cosmetology.

Masarrat Misbah, the founder of Depilex Group of Companies, stated, “Women empowerment should no more be considered a taboo in our society and hence me and my team have been trying our level best to help women grow and stand for themselves. I am highly thankful to National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to support the cause of helping underprivileged women to shine and pave their path to better opportunities.”