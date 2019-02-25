Share:

LAHORE (PR): Descon invited employees and families to celebrate Annual Descon Family Gala at Ayub Stadium, Lahore, the other day.

The day-long event was arranged by Descon as a chance for their employees and their families to mingle and interact with each other. The activities at the Gala included cricket, tug-of-war, races and a lucky draw among others. Descon also presented Long Service Awards to a number of employees as part of the day’s celebrations.

Speaking about the occasion, Ahsan Qureshi, CHRO Descon Engineering, said, “Our Annual Family Gala is a real highlight of our calendar and one of the events our employees look forward to most. With a relaxed atmosphere and entertainment for all ages, there is plenty to do and gives everyone the opportunity to get to know each other better.”

Other entertainment at the gala included magic shows, puppet shows, clowns, face painting, and jumping castles.

Arfeen Khalid, CEO DPS, added, “It’s very important for us that Descon employees develop a strong bond with each other and the organization. Events like our Annual Family Gala are a great way for us to encourage this. Not only does it allow us to engage with each other outside of work, it’s also just a great day out with our families.