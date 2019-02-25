Share:

LONDON : A plump pussycat who was returned to an animal shelter four times has finally found a home. Mitzi weighed almost 7.7kg (17lb) when she first arrived at Woodside Sanctuary in Plymouth, Devon, as a stray. The tubby tabby, dubbed “Britain’s fattest cat”, has since slimmed to 5.3kg (11lbs) and has been rehomed by the family of one of her old owners.

“She’s such a sweet cat,” shelter manager Helen Lecointe said. “We really hope she’s found her fairytale ending.” Unlucky moggy Mitzi has been returned to the shelter in Plymouth four times Mitzi was rescued by Woodside Sanctuary in 2017 and staff said she had been “extremely unlucky” in her hunt for a forever home. “It’s been ever so sad for Mitzi,” Ms Lecointe said. “There was an owner death, a change of circumstance and one owner became very ill.”