Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday rejected rumours regarding his resignation from the portfolio of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but said that he had raised some issues with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a social media statement, Fawad Chaudhary said, “Neither have I submitted resignation nor PM has asked me to tender resignation; there are issues and I have raised those issues with the PM; the PM has always been kind to me; it’s the PM trust and personal relationship that is more important to me than any government office.”

Earlier, talking to media men in Jhelum, He said that its PM’s work to make team and it will also be his decision to provide place to anyone in his team. He said that if the PM will order him to leave the ministry, he will definitely obey the orders. Fawad said that he had some reservation over Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation which he will take up with the PM in next meeting.

Replying to a question, he said that it’s Naeem-ul-Haq’s habit to interfere in party affairs without any solid information.

Last week, both senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhary and Naeem-ul-Haque locked horns over the ongoing crisis of PTVC.

Addressing to the PTVC workers who staged protest against the management, the Information Minister said that few non-elected people sitting in PM office were supporting the MD PTVC. He assured the PTVC union that MD PTVC will be gone soon.

Responding to the Information Minister, Special Assistant to PM Naeem ul Haque said in his social media statement, “Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and its management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end.” In another statement, he said, “All newcomers in PTV must understand and follow the philosophy of Imran Khan. The PTI is a strong ideological movement and its success has been due to steadfast determination of its leader to pursue justice and fairness. Anyone thinking otherwise has no future in the party.”

On the other hand, Chairman Senate Standing on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet two days back, “Matters related to the PTV revamping, its employees’ issues and pensioners’ dues will be taken up in the standing committee meeting on Monday. Like all other institutions, our predecessors PMLN/PPP have ruined the PTV as well. PM Imran Khan’s government is committed to reform all institutions.”