Share:

KARACHI - A security guard was killed and another injured during a robbery attempt in a shopping mall in Karachi’s Tariq Road on Sunday.

According to police sources, a gang of five robbers entered the Dubai Shopping Mall on Tariq Road for robbery by breaking roof of a bathroom. When the guards at the shopping mall attempted to stop the robbers, they opened fire on the security guards. As a result, a 25-year-old Noor Zahid suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot, while his companion injured in the incident.

The robbers managed to flee the scene, however police have started investigating into the incident and CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the mall were checking to identify of the robbers.

The body and injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy and treatment, respectively.

Moreover, a police constable was injured during a brawl while playing carom-board.

Rescue sources said that a cop posted at airport police station was playing carom board in Shah Faisal Colony, when he fought with some youth also playing carom board at same place.

During the brawl a young man opened firing and the cop received a bullet on his leg. He was shifted to local hospital.