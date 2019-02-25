Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Ideas has launched its Home Spring Bedding Collection for 2019 with vibrant bedding, luxury bath linen and house couture.

The noted textile chain claims that the new collection will give new energy to everyone home as it is inspired by the composition of contemporary florals and modern geometric prints blooming with brilliant shades of emerald, coral, and teal.

Spring is here and it’s hard not to get excited when the new season’s bedding collections are in stores. Forget neutrals, a splash of color can revive your bedroom.

The hype over the home will be at an all-time high once visitors get a glimpse of the vibrant wilderness print, luxury beddings and duvet cover blanketing your guest bunk.

This season, shop from Ideas Home and transform your room or your living space as your central statement. Dress up your couch with decorative pillows, accessorize with a rug and add necessary lighting to create elegance in your living place.