The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its decision today on a petition seeking the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

A bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will announce the decision at noon.

On February 20, the IHC had reserved its decision on the petition seeking the suspension of the seven-year sentence awarded to Nawaz in the Al-Azizia reference.

On December 24, 2018, Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.