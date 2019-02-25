Share:

SIALKOT/Wazirabad - Veteran politician and former speaker of the National Assembly Ch Hamid Nasir Chattha has said that the India is cashing in on Pulwama incident to cover up large scale atrocities and human rights abuses by the occupied Indian Army held Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an important meeting of Kashmiri people and party workers here, Mr Chattha accused the India of stoking up war hysteria against Pakistan in a bid to damage the rising Freedom Movement of Kashmiris. “It a big conspiracy against the basic right of the Kashmiri people - the right to self-determination but is destined to fail as determined and brave Kashmiris had foiled all such conspiracies in the past,” he pointed.

Hamid Nasir Chattha alleged that the Modi government is hell bent-on ruining peace of the subcontinent merely for political gains of the BJP ahead of the general elections in India.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi and his government are busy spreading hatred against Pakistan to drum up support for his party for the upcoming general elections.

He said that defence of Pakistan is in very strong hands, as the armed forces of Pakistan and the nation are united to defend every inch of the motherland against any aggression.

He said that the Pakistan is a peaceful country and always struggled durable peace around the globe, warning that wish for peace of Pakistan should never be misconstrued as weakness.

“Pakistan wants to establish good relations with all its neighbours including India but will never compromise its integrity and dignity,” he declared.

He also demanded early peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir issue, the flashpoint between two nuclear neighbours.

Hamid Nasir Chatta said that the repressive tactics of Indian army have been immensely increased but India must remembered the writing on the wall that people of Jammu and Kashmir would win their freedom in the face of all sort of aggression and brutalities. He said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition and jugular vein of Pakistan. “Kashmiris and Pakistanis are like one soul in two bodies,” he asserted.

Hamid Nasir Chattha urged the world community to taker stern notice of India’s brutal use of pellet guns, indiscriminate firing, use of human shields and promulgation of the draconian Armed Force Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), which have made lives of people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir living hell.

Mr Chattha paid rich tribute to people of occupied valley for their courage and determination, saying that as ruthless killings, pellet injuries to children and infants, rapes and torture; Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue unabated, so does the spirit and courage of Kashmiris in their fight to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

Victim of Indian BSF brutality, mentally-challenged girl

laid to rest

A mentally-challenged Pakistani girl Gulshan Bibi (24), a victim of Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) brutality, was laid to rest in her native graveyard in village Tajpura near Shakargarh here on Sunday.

Her coffin, wrapped in Pakistani flag was laid to rest amid sobs and tears.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended here funeral.

Mentally challenged Gulshan Bibi had mistakenly entered Indian territory by crossing over the zigzagged Sialkot Working Boundary here on Feb 20, 2019 (five days ago). Showing no mercy for her, the Indian BSF had shot her injured by declaring her a terrorist from Pakistan. She was admitted to a hospital in Amritsar India, where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday after fighting for life for two days there.

On Saturday, the Indian BSF officials handed over her dead body to the Punjab Rangers at Wagah border near Lahore.

Her dead body was brought to her native village for burial.

Locals foil rape of

kidnapped minor girl

Locals foiled rape attempt on a kidnapped minor girl and caught the kidnapper near a local park in here Sialkot city on Sunday.

According to police, a suspect identified as Awais was going towards a deserted place after kidnapping local shopkeeper Muhammad Bilal’s minor daughter Momina (5 years old) from Muhallah Bijli Ghar locality of Sialkot.

When the accused reached near a park with the minor girl on a motorcycle, the girl started raising alarms. Responding to the minor’s shrieks, passersby caught the accused and who failed to satisfy the locals about the girl. People thrashed the accused badly and handed him to local police.

Police said that the accused has confessed to have kidnapped the minor girl for rape.

The police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of a case against him on the report of victim Momina’s father Muhammad Bilal.