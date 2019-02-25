Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that fondness of India for war and aggressive strategy to surpass independence movement of Kashmiris people is the greatest hurdle in the way of peace of region. India has crossed every limit of humanity and openly violating human rights there by its heinous activities. He said that Pakistanis strongly condemn this self-created drama of Indian government through which they are instigating war-like situation nevertheless this stubborn attitude has exposed them before whole world. In a statement, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that there are baseless allegations of India which is nothing but a new attempt to tarnish reality.