Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was hurling threats to the country every day and was preparing for war but the Pakistan government felt content simply by issuing one or two statements. He was addressing a workshop for the provincial JI leadership from northern Punjab at Islamabad.

Sirajul Haq said that the government should have immediately called a joint session of the parliament and convened an All Parties Conference (APC) to take the nation into confidence and to ensure adequate defense of the county and its solidarity. He said that the involvement of all the political parties in the national defense would have sent a clear message to the enemy. Chief of the JI northern Punjab, Dr Tariq Saleem, also spoke on the occasion.

The JI chief said that for the first time, India had been invited as chief guest at the OIC moot and the Indian Foreign Minister would be addressing the Muslim World’s representatives. He said, this was a matter of shame and all Muslim countries seemed to be under India’s pressure. It was an irony that the country against whom there were all the complaints, would be occupying the chair of the special guest at the OIC. He said that Pakistan should have boycott ted the OIC moot in protest.

Commenting on the internal situation of the country, Sirajul Haq said that the PTI had talked of the state of Madina. He said that the masses who were tired of price hike, rise in POL prices and inflated power bills, were talking of the Madina state in a derogatory sense, making a mockery of it.

Sirajul Haq impressed upon the NAB to proceed against the accused while remaining with the limits of the laws. He said that arresting someone without solid evidence and violating the sanctity of the house was unjustified. He said that violating the sanctify of the house caused hatred and provincial prejudices. He said that every Pakistani wanted accountability but the government was making accountability a target of politics.

The JI chief said the nobody is happy over the working of the government so far and hatred was increasing in the provinces against the centre . He said that the provincial prejudices would harm national unity and unanimity. He disapproved the arrest of the Sindh Assembly Speaker in Islamabad and said this was an improper step.

Sirajul Haq said that the Panama Leaks had 436 names besides Nawaz Sharif but no action had been taken against them so far. He said the JI wanted all the plunderers to be brought to the book and the public money recovered from them.