Italian football legend, Alessandro Del Piero, owns a fifth-tier U.S. football league club.
Del Piero, 44, Juventus who played for Juventus, announced ownership of the LA 10 club on his website Sunday with partner Jeffrey Whalen.
LA 10 is in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), which is a fifth-tier division in the U.S.
Del Piero -- former Juventus and Italy international -- scored 290 goals in 705 appearances for Juventus from 1993 to 2012.
Capped 91 times for Italy, Del Piero won the 2006 FIFA World Cup.