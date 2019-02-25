Share:

A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Jafar-e-Tayyar on Monday and two persons lost their lives in the incident.

Four more were pulled out in injured condition and several more were feared trapped under the rubble as authorities rushed to the scene to provide medical attention.

Malir SSP informed that three families were residing in the building.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail have taken notice of the incident and summoned report from concerned department. He also directed Karachi commissioner to monitor the rescue work.