Share:

LOS ANGELES : Lady GaGa will have her longtime manager by her side at the Oscars following her split from Christian Carino. The ‘A Star Is Born’ actress and singer will be joined by Bobby Campbell at the ceremony as well as some of her family following the end of her engagement, according to The Blast. It comes after a source previously claimed Gaga and Christian were never going to work out ‘’in the long run’’.

The insider said: ‘’Their friends knew they weren’t going to work out in the long run. It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.’’ Gaga and Christian began dating in Feb 2017 before confirming their engagement in October last year.

Speculation of Gaga’s relationship status has been circling for some time, after fans noticed the ‘Million Reasons’ singer wasn’t wearing her engagement ring when she attended the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

An insider said: ‘’It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story.’’ Gaga - who had been previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016 - remained largely private about her relationship with Christian but had gushed about the hunk whilst on stage last year. She said at the time: ‘’When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.’’