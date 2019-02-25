Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that by covering the Sindh Literature Festival media should highlight the positive image of the country especially Sindh in front of the world.

The Adviser said that the large attendance today proved the success of Sindh Literature Festival. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this while addressing as Chief Guest the “Meet the Sindh Session” on the concluding day of third Sindh Literature Festival at a local hotel.

He said that it was the Assembly of Sindh that first passed the resolution of Pakistan. He said that this was the fourth time that the people of Sindh voted for PPP to govern the province. The Adviser said that the government of PPP will take stand for the rights of the people Sindh at every forum. He said that the Sindh government is not against the process of accountability but the accountability should be impartial and unbiased.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Federal government had lessened Rs 106bn from the NFC award of the Sindh. He said that Sindh’s water was stolen quite number of times in the past. Even the electricity and the gas were not being provided to Sindh as it should have been.

The adviser said that Sindh government had already filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of handing over of the health facilities of the Sindh to the federal government. The Sindh government is paying Rs 20mn to NICVD, he added. The Adviser told that the total budget of the NICVD has reached to Rs 12billion. He said that the Sindh government was doing its utmost to provide best possible facilities to the people of the province.

The Adviser said that the PPP government in Sindh strongly believed in the supremacy of the law and constitution. He said that Sindh government always welcomed the healthy criticism but the media should also highlight the positive works carried out by the government. He said that criticism for the sake of just criticism against the Sindh government had been strongly disapproved by the people of Sindh. The Adviser said that fresh challenges are the routine matter for the Sindh government. The government of Sindh was well aware of its rights, he added.