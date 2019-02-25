Share:

QUETTA - A man died while 12 persons were injured in a bomb blast at Labourer Chowk near Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Sunday.

According to police sources, unknown men had attached explosive device with a motorcycle and parked it at Labourer Chowk which went off, leaving 13 people injured on the spot.

Law enforcement agencies including police reached the site and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital where one of the victims Abdul Hakeem succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Six injured were referred to a Larkana-based hospital in view of their critical condition after completing initial medical aid. Further investigation was underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan strongly condemned the incident of Nasirabad.

and ordered concerned department to arrest accused to bring them to justice as soon as possible. He said cowardly attack has not weakened the morale of the nation and the security forces.

Health department and local administrations were directed to ensure all facilities to the injured during treatment.

Provincial ministers including Home Minister Zia Lango, Balochistan Development Authority’s Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani and other ministers condemned the tragedy at Nasirabad.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Lango directed relevant officials to submit report of the incident in 24 hours after completing investigation processes, adding strict action would be taken against suspects in order to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

Nasirabad Commissioner Division Javed Akhtar and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s leader ex-MPA Abdul Ghafoor Lehri visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the victims on directive of the CM Balochistan.

He sympathised with the injured and assured them of best medical aid and prayed for their early recovery.