OKARA : A woman, mother of five children, was shot dead by her husband over suspicion of ‘bad character’. According to police, the incident occurred in Mancharian village. The accused identified as Ramazan suspected that his wife Nazia Bibi had a ‘bad character’. The other evening, he shot dead his wife at home and escaped. Depalpur Saddr police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

POLICE NAB FOUR OUTLAWS

Police raided and arrested four outlaws who hid behind bushes for dacoity.

Depalpur City police, on a tip-off, raided Pipli Pahar and rounded up an armed gang of outlaws.

They included Nasir, Ali Raza, Ashfaq Ahmed and Abid. The police also recovered weapons from them. One of their accomplices succeeded in fleeing away through darkness. A case was registered against him.