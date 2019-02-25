Share:

LAHORE - As the Islamabad High Court is set to announce its verdict on Monday (today) in a case filed by Mian Nawaz Sharif seeking suspension of his punishment, her daughter, Maryam Nawaz is hopeful her father will get relief from the court.

Maryam visited Jinnah Hospital on Sunday and spent around two hours with her ailing father. Monday’s court decision will determine whether or not Mian Nawaz Sharif will be proceeding abroad for his cardiac treatment.

Talking to the media outside the hospital, Maryam Nawaz expressed her optimism that court will decide in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Asked to comment on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about her father, she replied: “Has he (Imran) ever spoken the truth?”

Sharif family is waiting for the outcome of court’s decision to proceed further on Mian Nawaz Sharif’s treatment who has been hospitalised since the last one week. The Medical Board constituted to formulate recommendations about his treatment has recommended cardiac treatment for the former Prime Minister. His angiography is the next medical procedure to be done in the days to come.