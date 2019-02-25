Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid termed doctors messiah for the humanity, saying they are the persons chosen by Almighty Allah to treat the mankind.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was addressing the annual convocation of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College here on Sunday.

On the occasion, the provincial minister assured that projects of new buildings for Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, hostels, new Gynaecology Unit and Emergency ward would be undertaken soon.

She congratulated the graduating doctors and said that such doctors who treat people in their country with limited resources deserve to be praised. She lauded that Pakistani doctors have proved their expertise and mettle in medical science throughout the world.

She informed that that since creation of Pakistan to this day, almost 1705,000 doctors have graduated from different medical colleges across the country. “It is the top priority of the PTI government to provide basic health facilities to the common man at the gross-roots level and issuance of health card is a step towards this goal,” Dr Yasmin Rashid claimed.

The health minister reiterated the PTI pledge to provide modern healthcare to each and every citizens whether he lives in a city or far-off village.

“The PTI has come to power only to bring about change meant for betterment of the common man,” she asserted, adding that all-out resources are being utilised to improve the healthcare dispensation from posting of specialist doctors to provision of modern equipment and free medicines.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhry said that promotion of health code and all possible steps would be taken for the provision of unadulterated food to the public. He said that in Bahawalpur Young Doctors Association is playing a positive and effective role, terming doctors blessing for society. He said and he always found doctors humanitarian and helpful.

In his address, Principal Quaid e Azam Medical College Prof Dr Javed Iqbal said that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid is fully aware of the problems being faced by the Health Department and Medical College, expressing his hope as a result of the steps taken by the government, health sector would be developed on modern lines soon. He said that graduates of Quaid e Azam Medical College are the emblem of good name and credibility, which in fact is a proud for the institution. Later, the Punjab health minister awarded medals and degrees to the graduates.

BIGGEST-EVER OPERATION AGAINST ILLEGAL PROPERTIES

The biggest-ever operation in the history of the district was launched against illegal commercial properties and the municipal authority and district administration sealed more than 40 shops, worth over a billion rupees. The operation has been launched on the orders of Mayor Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Aqeel Najam Hashmi.

According to detail, property worth over a billion rupees was sealed in an operation here. These properties had been acquired on the basis of fraudulently sale deed.

Located in the most prime location of Bahawalpur City Chowk Fawara, these commercial centres have been built without NoCs and commercialisation certificate.

Since the properties were acquired with fraudulent sales deed, plan of these commercial buildings could never be approved by the Municipal Corporation.

The commercial centre included Al-Takbeer Departmental Stores, Almaida Resturant, Jewellers, Ayubia Garments and around 40 shops of very high commercial value.