LAHORE - Rain is expected in Punjab, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours which may continue till the next couple of days. The maximum tempurature in the city on Sunday was recorded as 20 degrees celcius. Rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts on Monday and Tuesday. The weather experts said that the weather system was likely to intensify on Monday and persist till Tuesday.