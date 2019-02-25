Share:

I am a reader of multiple books, but after studying the 2nd year chemistry book I saw that there were many factual mistakes in the book, which disappointed me greatly. If a student is studying a course book, they expect the facts to be absolutely correct. However, if the books are not correct then how will the students perform on tests and scholarships? In addition to wrong facts in textbooks, we do not even have qualified teachers who can tell right from wrong. Hence, I want to request the government to have greater awareness about the books and what it is that is being taught to students. This is a huge disservice to the students, and one that gives a lot of us less comparative advantage in the world.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Kalatuk, February 1.