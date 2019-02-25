Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zarak Khan and Haris Nisar helped MOL cricket team beat OGDCL by 10 runs in the final to win the Oil & Gas T20 Cricket Tournament 2018-19 played here at Diamond Ground on Sunday.

MOL, batting first, started losing wickets at regular intervals and soon they were at 12-4. But it was Zarak Khan, who came to the rescue of MOL, as he smashed 73 with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes whiles Huzaif Shah contributed 36 hitting four boundaries, as MOL scored 153 all out in 20 overs. Yahya bagged 3 wickets 22 and Tariq 2 for 22.

OGDCL also couldn’t start well and lost the opener without opening the account. But Jamshed Akber batted with authority and single-handedly took OGDCL to the brink. But his unbeaten 66 wasn’t enough to save his side from 10-run defeat, as OGDCL could score 143-7 in allotted overs. Wasim Akram struck 31. Haris Nisar was pick of MOL bowlers with 4 wickets for 26.

MOL and OGDCL top brass along with sizable size ground witnessed the final, while families of both teams were also present to turn the event into huge festivity. Chief guests Ahmed Nawaz, COO, MOL, Irfan Babar, ED OGDCL, Malik M Afzal, Tariq Qureshi, Sikandar Ali Sheikh, Yousaf Shami, Masood-ul-Hassan, Javed Ahmed and Col Moobin completed the presentation party. Later, the guests awarded prizes to players and teams.

Diamond ground curator Naimat Ali was awarded shield and Rs 10,000 cash, Yahya of OGDCL was named bets bowler, Sajid Ali best batsman, Huzaif of MOL best fielder, Zarak Khan man of the final, Azhar Ayub of OGDCL player of the tournament. MOL skipper received winning trophy and Rs 100,000 cash, ODGCL captain was given runners up trophy and Rs 50,000 cash.