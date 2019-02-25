Share:

SHENZHEN - OPPO and Ericsson Friday announced the signing of a multi-year global patent license agreement between the two companies. The agreement covers patent licensing, and collaboration on a number of business projects. Adler Feng, Head of OPPO Intellectual Property Department, said the agreement will lay a solid foundation for further cooperation between the two companies in the 5G era. “OPPO has always placed intellectual property rights as our top priority. We look forward to working with Ericsson to drive cutting-edge innovation in products and services.”

Gustav Brismark, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, said: “This important deal confirms the value of our patent portfolio and further validates the Ericsson FRAND licensing program. Ericsson has signed more than 100 patent license agreements to date, and we are delighted to sign a mutually beneficial agreement with OPPO.”