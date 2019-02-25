Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Police have spent more than Rs. 100 million on account of welfare and rehabilitation of its employees in the current financial year so far, Additional Inspector General Welfare Sindh Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan told Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam in a report, here on Sunday.

The AIG Welfare told the IGP that a total Rs101,769,090 has been transferred online to police officials in 2019 so far. It includes transfer of Rs77,177,500 to the accounts of the widows of 5413 police officials and Rs 1,730,000 for the funeral of 41 deceased police employees to their heirs, said a press release.

Moreover, 155 employees were paid Rs 2,423,590 on account of retirement grant, and 54 employees were provided Rs 1,960,000 as marriage grant for the wedding of their children. Besides, the AIG said 04 employees were paid Rs 13,450,000 for medical treatment, and 03 police officials, who were injured on duty, were given Rs 450,000 for treatment. While a police official was provided Rs 433,000 for the scholarship of his child.