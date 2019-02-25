Share:

In the whole of the universe, human beings are the most superior creation of the Creator. Besides other instincts, it is human nature that they crave for the better. Seldom are they satisfied with what they do and what they have. If we go through the chapters of history, we observe that humans have made tremendous development through science and technology. The bottom line is the very instinct to outshine others.

Human migration is a constant phenomenon in the history and same is the case in modern times. As our country is still developing, the educated and skilled professionals look for batter opportunities abroad. It is because of this very reason that approximately 10 million Pakistanis are settled overseas.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) was created through Act XX of 2014, passed by the Provincial Assembly Punjab and started functioning w. e. f January 2015. Its office was established at a prestigious place of the Provincial Capital (Lahore) in GOR 1 under the umbrella of Chief Minister himself who is also the chairperson of the Commission comprised of 21 members headed by the Chief Minister.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is an institution first of its kind established with innovative mission to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis and to give relief to their families in order to restore and rebuild their confidence as they are carrying the image of Pakistan world over. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is striving hard for improved governance, speedy delivery of services and transparency in all matters. Since the Punjab government appointed Waseem Akhtar as vice chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, revolutionary steps are being taken for the redressal of grievances of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis. Overseas Pakistanis have been facing immense problems vis-à-vis family or property disputes, law and order concerns, settling down issues, employment hindrances, etc. In order to overcome these problems, Punjab government had strategized a plan whereby an office of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) was legislated in the Punjab Assembly. The commission had been enacted in law on November 10, 2014. This office is fully empowered by law to look after the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. The innovative step of establishing Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has been taken to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad. OPC strives to solve their problems and addresses complaints through state of the art web portal system giving electronic access to every Pakistanis living anywhere in the world.

The satisfaction of the complainant is the ultimate objective, hence regular feedback till the resolution of the problem is ensured by the system. Properties worth Rs. 33 billion have been retrieved and handed over to owners. 74 plots (worth Rs.20 crores) and 102 houses (worthy Rs40 crores) of a private housing scheme have been handed over to overseas Pakistanis. 72 kanals residential land was secured from squatters in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) housing scheme Lahore. Facilitation desks have been established for overseas Pakistanis in LDA and Anti-Corruption establishment Punjab. Since its inception, OPC has exhibited exceptional performance in resolution of complaints, and relief has been provided to thousands of overseas Pakistanis so far. Measures are being taken for protection from land grabbing and similar other hazards; facilitation in their investments; referring investment-related proposals of overseas Pakistanis to the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and ensure their early processing.

Speaking at the banquet hosted in honour of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the problems of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia as well as problems faced by Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, whom he considered very close to his heart and special people. He requested the Crown Prince to take measures for the early release of 3000 Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails for staying after expiry of visas etc. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman promised to look into the matter. In this regard, Foreign Minister Shah MehmoodQureshi on Monday said 2107 prisoners will be freed from KSA with immediate effect while cases of the remaining will be reviewed. Prime Minister had asked the Crown Prince to treat the 2.5m Pakistanis working in KSA as his own, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman said “consider me Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia”. Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab Waseem Akhtar said that the historic visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan is the beginning of a new era of trade and investment among the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have won the hearts and minds of overseas Pakistanis, who are the ambassadors of Pakistan in the respective foreign countries of their residence. They are acquiring skills which add to the human capital of Pakistan, and a source of development of future trained human resources of Pakistan. They are remitting around $20b per year, which is very much needed to finance our imports and other development projects. Overseas Pakistanis are making a major contribution towards enhancing and increasing investment standards for the development of business, industries, infrastructure and physical capital of Pakistan. Standards of living of millions of families of expatriate Pakistanis are improving every year through their remittances. Last but not the least; they are a source of cultural integration with world communities through friendly and cultural values they exchange.

However, dilemma of expatriates in European countries and the US is that they want good education, excellent career and bright future for their children, but they are not willing to reconcile with the western culture. The problem in the West is that their children have to go to schools where they interact with the scions of the locals who might be religious but at home they are brought up in a different cultural milieu. Secondly, the dominant culture adversely impacts the expatriates to their chagrin, as it leaves an imprint on their children. Though the first and second generation of expatriates remained firm in their religious beliefs and values, but for third and fourth generations those values are under threat. Many have surrendered to the dominant culture, which may be construed as assimilation. Nevertheless, a large number of Muslim parents send their children to mosques to get them acquainted with religious and moral values to wean them away from aberrations what is considered as acceptable norm in those societies.

Overseas Pakistanis have improved the political awareness of people of Pakistan by providing their views and experiences on comparative political and social systems of the respective host countries. Devout overseas Pakistani Muslims are making an important spiritual impact on the lives and beliefs of citizens of their host countries by practicing the religious rituals and living exemplary lives in accordance with the injunctions of Quran and Sunnah. Many foreign non-Muslims have embraced Islam after being impressed by the righteousness of the Islamic beliefs and practices of overseas Pakistanis. The message goes across that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are peace-loving people wherever they live and work. It is a matter of trust building and the Pakistani nation at large expects that Pakistan and Pakistanis are respected as a nation and as a hard working people and as well as men of integrity and honor.

It is worth mentioning that Punjab is the only province which has established an institution to provide legal platform to settle the issues of overseas Pakistanis, as there was a dire need of such a body which could address their grievances. Measures taken by the OPC for resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis are appreciated all over Pakistan. Therefore, overseas Pakistanis have acknowledged the services and performance of OPC irrespective of any discrimination regarding caste, color or creed. Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is committed to serve the Pakistani Expatriates in every possible way as said by the Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar that his doors are and will always remain open for his overseas brothers.