LAHORE - Fatima Bhutto, author and granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, has said the current situation between Pakistan and India is “deeply disturbing” and they should engage in dialogue instead of war.

Fatima was speaking at a session on the concluding day of the Lahore Literary Festival where she launched her third work of fiction, a novel titled “Runaways”. The talk was followed by book signing in Hall 1 at the Alhamra Art Council where people waited in queues to get Fatima’s signatures on copies of her book on Sunday.

She said she belongs to a generation, which has seen extensive warfare within Pakistan and in neighbouring Afghanistan and now she does not want to see warfare anymore. “Pakistan has fought for peace. We all know there has been talk in both countries about engaging in war. Let us engage in dialogue, not war,” Fatima said. “Pakistan taught me to be resilient,” she added.

She said: “I have never seen my country without war; I don’t want Pakistani soldiers to die.”

Talking about her new novel ‘Runaways – How far would you run to escape your life?’, she said the novel is about four characters -- one male and three females – living in Karachi finding solutions to their contemporary problems.

Answering a question about where she got inspiration to build characters for her novels, she said, “I write about what disturbs me and what upsets me.”

Talking about the immigrant crisis in Europe, she said it was caused by the displaced families trying to escape war and now living in the hope that they will be allowed to enter European countries. She said, “The crisis is not for the Europe at least. Europe ruled the world for over 400 years and formed colonies all over the world and consequently we were left with no choice but to obey their orders. Now, they are worried about arrival of immigrants.”

She cited the example of Shamim Begum, a British national who went to Syria to support her husband, an ISIS fighter, and gave birth to a child there, but now the British government does not want her back in the country. “Shamim was born, raised and radicalised in the UK,” Fatima said.

Fatima critically analysed the role of writers, authors and influencers using social media to show their positive side. “There are writers who promote those positive reviews on Twitter accounts. Instead of self-praise, writers should ask for questions in their works of fiction and non-fiction. I know that space for critical questions is diminishing in Pakistan, but that’s what is happening everywhere in the world,” Fatima said.

The 36-year-old author is daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto and niece of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Talking about her family, she said, “Murderers of my father are still in power, especially in police. My father was everything to me and he was my best friend too.” She tweeted: “I’m very happy to be launching my new book, The Runaways, at LLF 2019.”

WAR GARDENS: At another session, award-winning photojournalist, writer and filmmaker Lalage Snow, who covered wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East, talked about her new book ‘War Gardens’. She lived in Kabul for seven years and interviewed people who maintained their senses even in the time of war and conflict. The session was moderated by Ayesha Raja.

Lalage said Afghanistan has many aspects and you can find stories on the outskirts of Kabul from a mayor who spends most of his time in the United States. “I spent seven years travelling in Afghanistan to find unusual stories,” she said.

She said ‘War Gardens’ is about the idea of farming, which is like protecting your own identity. She said “gardening is like breathing”. She said: “We generally talk about fighters and troops, local Taliban in Afghanistan, and conflicts, but there is enough room to talk about other areas like gardening in conflicts. “Israel-Gaza conflict is about land where people fight for it from both sides and the land in Gaza is physically running out. It is a small space where two million people live and conditions are very poor, but people are very resilient and maintain their identity through gardening and agriculture and use it as an act of defiance.”

Lalage said even in terrible circumstances people come up with wonderful resilient stories.

“I have noticed that these ordinary people during war just focus on flowers and forget what’s happening outside. People always see chaos and conflict in war, but this book comes up with some calm moments amidst the chaos,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude about her visit to Lahore. She has also worked in Gaza, The West Bank, Israel, Eastern Ukraine, Bangladesh, Jordan and Iraq. She also directed her first film ‘Afghan Army Girls’ for Channel 4 in 2016 and a half hour BBC documentary ‘The Gardeners of Kabul’.