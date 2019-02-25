Share:

“..According to Buddhism in the Tibetan tradition, a being that achieves Buddhahood, although freed from Samsara, the ‘wheel of suffering’, as the phenomenon of existence is known, will continue to return to work for the benefit of all other sentient beings until such time as each one is similarly liberated.”

–Dalai Lama

The relations between Tibet and Mainland China have been tumultuous for decades, as Tibet has always wanted to separate from China to form an autonomous state for themselves, while China’s leadership have declared Tibet as a part of China and have cracked down on Tibetans to exert control over the region. It is in this context that the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader for the Buddhists in Tibet, escaped Tibet in 1959 and made a very difficult journey towards India where he settled down to escape attack from the Chinese government.

The religious people of Tibet faced oppression under China’s communist government, who passed the anti-religious legislation. This resulted in a number of protests around Tibet and finally a large scale revolt in March 1959, which forced the Dalai Lama to flee the region. The uprising was crushed by the Chinese troops. The Dalai Lama began a permanent exile in India, where he established a democratic Tibetan government in exile. While this worsened the relationship between India and China, China continued its crackdown against Tibetans through increased oppression.

Due to his peaceful protest against the oppression in Tibet, the Dalai Lama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. Currently, there has been some progress on holding talks over the Tibetan region as the Tibetans demand for relative autonomy from China if not separatism. However, the Chinese government is distrustful of the Tibetan demands and fears an independence movement in the region.