ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Association for Physically Handicapped (PCAPH) has postponed Pakistan-India handicapped three-match T20 International series due to prevailing situation between the two neighbours.

Director Development and Media Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, flanked by Nisar Mirza and Syed Haider Asad Shah, said this here on Sunday and also hoped that the Indian team will come before the Pakistani visas expired by the end of March. “I would like to thank the Interior Ministry for issuing visas to Indian handicapped team and officials and I am also grateful to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim for ensuring accommodation for the visitors and hosts.

“I am also thankful to Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh as without him, this series wasn’t possible in the twin cities because he not only arranged Shalimar Cricket Ground for the series but also assured of his all-out backing and presence during the day-long trials conducted at Diamond Cricket Academy to select Pakistan handicapped cricket team. I am also grateful to media especially The Nation as without their support, we could have never done so much for this noble cause right from 2012,” he added.

Nasir said it hurt them a lot when they had to announce the postponement of the series. “We have made all the arrangements to host Indian team and officials. People of Pakistan and India want to see both the countries players playing cricket and other sports against each other. It is highly unfortunate that Indian government always mix sports with politics. Sports always play crucial role in bringing two-nations closer and cricket can help ease down tensions between the two neighbours.”

He said Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) sports committee, whom he is heading as chairman, has made extraordinary efforts and collected around Rs 1 million to not only conduct the series in befitting manner, but also arranged dinners and lunch for both the teams. “I am grateful to all those ICCI members, who donated generously for the series. When Indian counterparts informed us they want to come despite tensions at the borders, but their sponsor backed off, as pressure was too much from the Indian side and it also disappointed us a lot.

“We are still hopeful that Indian handicapped team will tour Pakistan as they still have around 28 days of visa left. We want them to come and enjoy the hospitality, love and respect from the people of Pakistan. In case Indian team fails to travel to Pakistan, we have plan B as we will conduct National Handicapped T20 Cricket Championship from March 25 till March 27, in which eight teams from different cities will take part. Hopefully, IPC Minister Fahmida Mirza will grace the occasion as chief guest,” he added.